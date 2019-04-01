'Jaa Simran Jaa...': Government Mouthpiece's Vote Appeal Is A Funny Meme

The Lok Sabha Election will be held in seven phases (File)

The most important aspect of any election is the participation of the electorate. The Election Commission, political parties and the government make efforts to encourage voters to turn up on the polling day. The Press Information Bureau, the government's official mouthpiece, on Monday did just the same. However, they took a little creative liberty as their vote appeal was a funny meme, which used a movie dialogue to drive home the point.

The PIB tweeted the famous dialogue of the movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", which has been extensively used as memes on social media.

"Every Election Is Determined By The Voters Who Turn Up Voting is not just a responsibility, its a duty be a responsibile citizen, turn up to vote...," the tweet read.

Every Election Is Determined By The Voters Who Turn Up



Voting is not just a responsibility, its a duty



Be a responsibile citizen, turn up to vote....#ItMatters#GeneralElections2019#LokSabhaElections2019#Elections2019pic.twitter.com/H490b9rbiZ — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 1, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently tweeted various prominent personalities, asking them to encourage their followers to vote in the April-May national election.

The national election will be held in seven phases -- on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The result will be declared on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.