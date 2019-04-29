'Still Hurts': Gautam Gambhir Invokes Mumbai Attack To Slam Congress

Gautam Gambhir is pitted against the Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP's Atishi (File)

BJP's newly minted leader Gautam Gambhir, who is campaigning for the ongoing national election, on Monday made a reference to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in a poll meeting, claiming the Congress responded to attack with silence. Mr Gambhir, the BJP's candidate in East Delhi, also talked about the "strong and bold" decision his party had taken in response to the recent Pulwama terror attack.

166 people were killed in November 2008 when ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists stormed Mumbai. While nine terrorists were killed by security forces, Ajmal Amir Kasab was captured alive. He was executed in 2013.

"After the Pulwama terror attack, we did not hesitate in taking a strong and bold decision while the silence of the Congress-led government after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack still hurts," Mr Gambhir was quoted by news agency IANS.

In February this year, in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 security personnel lost their lives, the Indian Air Force destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in an aerial strike.

Gautam Gambhir, known for his fiercely nationalist views, joined the BJP last month. He is pitted against the Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely and the AAP's Atishi.

Mr Gambhir recently took a sharp jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his string of apologies to a host of political leaders to get rid of defamation cases filed against him.

"He (Kejriwal) has a very negative vision. First, he criticises the party, then says sorry to them. Now, at this time, he is out with apologies. We have been watching how desperately he is trying to join hands with the party that he used to criticise and call corrupt earlier," he had said.

Polling in Delhi is scheduled to be held on May 12, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The results are likely to be declared on May 23.

The BJP had won all the seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 general elections.

With inputs from PTI

