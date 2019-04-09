For Rahul Gandhi's 'Voice Of Isolated Man' Remark, Rajnath Singh's Reply

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi is saying is baseless and he keeps saying such things": Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called Congress President Rahul Gandhi's "voice of an isolated man" remark on the BJP manifesto as "baseless".

"I believe that when it comes to the creation of Sankalp Patra, India in its history has never seen such participation of people. Whatever he (Rahul) is saying is baseless and he keeps saying such things. Do not take it seriously," Mr Singh, who headed the BJP's manifesto committee, told news agency ANI.

Mr Gandhi has earlier in the day posted tweeted that the Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful.

"The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant," the tweet said.

Mr Singh, in a response to the allegations that the BJP is contesting 2019 Lok Sabha elections in "presidential style" with campaign slogan - "Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar", said, the BJP runs in a democratic manner.

"In 2014, I was the national president of the party. Certain kind of attraction had developed towards Modiji across the country so we fought elections by projecting him and we came into power with great majority. He was projected as PM candidate under my chairmanship," the Home Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"In America, there is a President and everything revolves around him. This is not a Presidential forum. We work in a democratic manner. It is surely a collective leadership. He is a Prime Minister and it is very natural that his name will come first. A party president has to take everyone into confidence," he added.

PM Modi and top ministers launched the BJP's manifesto, promising an emphasis on national security, zero tolerance against terrorism and the creation of sustainable job opportunities. The party also outlined welfare schemes for farmers and others, a Rs 100 lakh crore investment in infrastructure and tax breaks for the middle class in next five years.

The manifesto reiterated the party's causes - a Ram temple in Ayodhya and the scrapping of Article 370, 35A dealing with special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress, in its manifesto launched last week, headlined the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme, which promises Rs 72,000 a year for 20 per cent of India's poorest. The opposition party promises farm loan waiver in other states on the pattern of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. It also promises to review and replace the current Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws with a "GST 2.0 regime" based on a single, moderate, standard rate of tax on all goods and services.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.