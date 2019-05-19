'Every Exit Poll Can't Be Wrong': Omar Abdullah On BJP Win Prediction

Omar Abdullah is hoping for a turn around when the results are declared (File)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, one of the most forceful critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reacted to the exit polls that projected a BJP win in Lok Sabha elections. While other opposition leaders have rubbished the predictions, Mr Abdullah is of the view that all exit polls can't be inaccurate.

"Every single exit poll can't be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd," Mr Abdullah said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP will win almost as many seats as it did in 2014 and form a government comfortably, exit polls predicted on Sunday at the end of the national election. The poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls, gives the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said exit polls have been incorrect in the past.

"Time and again exit polls have failed to catch the People's pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP govt will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP govt at the center," TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she doesn't trust exit polls.

"I don't trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together," she tweeted.

The poll of polls has said that the BJP would win considerable number of seats in Odisha and West Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress will get 26 of 42 seats and the BJP will move to double digits at 14 - from two the last time -- predict exit polls.

In Uttar Pradesh, the poll of polls predicts 49 seats for the BJP. The Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav combination is given 29 seats.

The Congress is set for a resounding defeat in the three heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh that it wrested from the BJP barely six months ago, the poll of exit polls predicted.

Polling for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections ended on Sunday. The counting will take place on May 23.

