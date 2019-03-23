Congress Fields Renuka Chowdhary From Khammam For Lok Sabha Polls

Renuka Chowdhary lost to Nageswara Rao of TDP in 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has named former Union Minister and senior leader Renuka Chowdhary as its candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha seat in Telangana.

Her name figured in the seventh list of candidates announced by the Central Election Committee on Friday night.

The party had already announced candidates for 16 seats in Telangana and only Khammam was pending.

The decision came a day after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) decided to field Nama Nagrswara Rao from Khammam, hours after he quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Ms Chowdhary, who was elected from Khammam in 1999 and 2004, lost to Nageswara Rao of TDP in 2009.

In 2014, Congress left the seat for Communist Party of India (CPI). P. Srinivas Reddy of YSR Congress was elected and later joined TRS.

