'Madhya Pradesh Government Working For Middlemen,' Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah attacked the Congress government over alleged corruption (File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government of cheating farmers, saying this is a middlemen's government that cares only for its luxury.

Addressing the 'Palak-Sanyojak Sammelan' (Nurturer-Convenor Summit) in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, Amit Shah said: "The BJP is a different kind of party. Other parties win election over the face value of their leaders but BJP is the only party which contests and wins polls over its workers' credibility."

Taunting the Kamal Nath-led state government he said this government brought a big change in the past two months. During the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government the meaning of law and order was 'kanoon vyavastha'. But this government has changed it to 'lo aur order karo' (take bribe and give orders).

"Earlier, the government was running for poor, tribals, youths etc. but now it is being run for middlemen," said the BJP chief.

Amit Shah said that this government has cheated the farmers and that it is waiving their loans with their money only. "The farmers in the state were looking for Rs 50,000 crore loan waiver but this government has not even waived Rs 5,000 crore of debt yet," alleged Amit Shah.

"This government is bothered about its luxury and the middlemen, not for farmers," the BJP chief alleged.

"The upcoming Lok Sabha election is very crucial, not only for BJP but for the whole country. It is necessary to form a government under Narendra Modi's leadership to continue the changes that Central government has made in last five years," Mr Shah said.

Listing the achievements of the central government, Mr Shah said: "Modi government is bothered about every faction of the society. The government has taken two big decisions to benefit traders in the past three months. The entrepreneurs with a turnover of up to Rs 60 lakh, have been exempted from the Goods and Services Tax. And, the government has exempted the people with income of up to Rs 5 lakh from paying I-T."

"Recently, our government has also started a pension scheme for the workers of unorganised sector," he added.

Amit Shah, a Rajya Sabha MP, said that the central government has allotted Rs 3 lakh crore in the budget for defence. The Prime Minister has shown that what could be the consequences for crossing India's border, first time through the surgical strike and the second time with the Balakot air strike, he said.

"Modi government has given a free hand to the army. If someone fires at you then retaliate with bomb, give a befitting reply," said Mr Shah.

Criticising Congress president Rahul Gandhi for demanding evidence of the air strike he said that Rahul Gandhi should feel ashamed. "When our air force is claiming that it has destroyed the dens of terrorists, so what is the doubt in it? Its an insult to the security forces of the country, people will reply to it," Amit Shah said.