Amethi And ...? Rahul Gandhi To Contest 2nd Seat From South, Say Sources

For the first time ever, Rahul Gandhi will contest a second seat from south India apart from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has decided, according to sources. That seat could be from Kerala, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu.

The decision emerged hours after the Congress Working Committee, the party's top policy-making body that includes top leaders like former prime minister Manmohan Singh, met for discussions. There is already buzz about Wayanad in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest in the south, along with his traditional Amethi seat, follows requests from various state units, said sources.

It will help Congress prospects in that region, party leaders feel.

Even DMK leader MK Stalin had requested for RG to contest in Tamil Nadu.

BJP's Smriti Irani had said that Amethi drove Rahul Gandhi away.

The BJP has scoffed at the Congress chief's plans, interpreting it as a sign of nervousness and an attempt to move away from Amethi, where the ruling party has pitched Union Minister Smriti Irani against him for the second time.

Kerala and Karnataka are seen as the strongest options for Rahul Gandhi for now.

The invite to contest in Kerala's Wayanad was seen by some to be the result of bickering within the Congress in the seaside state ruled by the Left-led coalition.

The Wayanad seat was offered to Rahul Gandhi after senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy could not come to an agreement on who should be fielded from there, some leaders claimed.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had said on Saturday on the Kerala Congress leaders' request: "We thank them for the love and respect. Rahul ji has always said that Amethi will remain his karam bhoomi. Rahul ji will positively consider the request."

Smriti Irani, who had been campaigning in Amethi and has not stopped visiting the constituency since her defeat to Rahul Gandhi in 2014 - with a much-reduced margin, the BJP noted heartily - said Rahul Gandhi is looking for options as he faces defeat in Amethi.

"Amethi drove him away. Calls requesting him to contest from other seats are being staged as people have rejected him," she taunted in a tweet, using hashtag #BhaagRahulBhaag (run Rahul run).

