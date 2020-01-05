Lok Sabha, Civic Body Polls Indicate BJP Win In Delhi: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said Arvind Kejriwal is trying to "mislead" the people of Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah today attacked the Aam Admi Party government in Delhi and said BJP's victory in the recent Lok Sabha and civic body polls indicate that the party will win the Delhi Assembly Elections. He also accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to "mislead" the residents of the national capital.

Amit Shah was addressing BJP's booth-level workers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Mr Shah said the sheer number of people attending the meet shows "who is going to form the government in Delhi in February".

"BJP is going to form the government in Delhi under the leadership of Narendra Modi," Amit Shah said.

Attacking Mr Kejriwal, the BJP President said, "One can mislead people once, it cannot do so again and again."