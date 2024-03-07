Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nagpur's Shift - From Congress Citadel To BJP Bastion

In 2019, Nitin Gadkari secured victory with 55.7 per cent of the vote share in Nagpur

Nagpur, the city famed for its vibrant culture and the iconic Deekshabhoomi, holds a significant place in India's political arena. It is the base of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In the realm of electoral politics, its trajectory has been diverse.

Nagpur KYC

Since 1952, the Lok Sabha seat of Nagpur has been held by the Congress for 12 terms, including in a by-election. Currently, the seat is firmly in the hands of Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

Electoral Dynamics and Demographics

Hindus form a substantial majority of the voting population at 75 per cent, followed by Buddhists at 15 per cent, and Muslims at 10 per cent. The Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) population stand at 19.8 per cent and 7.7 per cent, respectively.

Nagpur MP

In 2019, Nitin Gadkari secured victory with 55.7 per cent of the vote share, continuing the BJP's rise since its triumph in 2014. Prior to that, the Congress party held sway, albeit with diminishing percentages over the years - 1999 (53.50 per cent), 2004 (48.60 per cent), and 2009 (43.40 per cent).

Nagpur Turnout

Nagpur's Significance

Beyond its political fervour, Nagpur holds distinct cultural and economic significance. Referred to as the "Orange City," it stands as a symbol of Maharashtra's agricultural prowess, particularly as it is known for its oranges. Moreover, Nagpur is projected by Oxford Economics as one of the fastest-growing cities globally.

Nagpur Trivia

Historically, Nagpur has been a nucleus of empowerment for various movements, notably also serving as a focal point for the Dalit Buddhist movement.