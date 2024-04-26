In Kota, Speaker Om Birla Seeks 3rd Term, Congress Fields His Ex-Colleague

Om Birla aims for a third consecutive victory in Kota.

The Kota Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan is witnessing a high-profile electoral battle in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. With a strong presence of both the BJP and the Congress in the region, the contest promises to be a close and an intense one.

Kota KYC

Battle of Heavyweights

Mr Birla has held the Kota Lok Sabha seat since 2014 and is seeking a re-election. The Congress has pitted Prahlad Gunjal, a Gujjar strongman and former BJP member who recently joined the Congress, against him.

Constituency Profile

Kota Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) segments, including Keshoraipatan, Bundi, Pipalda, Sangod, Kota, North Kota, South Kota, Ladpura, Ramganj, and Mandi. The constituency has a rich political history, with the Congress and BJP both winning the seat multiple times.

Previous Results and History

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr Birla defeated his Congress rivals by significant margins. The Kota seat was considered a Congress stronghold before the BJP breached it in 2014. Omkarlal Berwa held the seat for the longest duration of four terms. The constituency has alternated between the Congress, BJP, Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and the Janata Party over the years.

Key Issues and Challenges

One of the key issues in the Kota constituency is the high rate of student suicides. Kota is known as a major center for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) coaching, but it has also gained the unfortunate distinction of "students' suicide capital of India." Addressing this issue and improving mental health support for students is expected to be a key focus for the candidates.

Kota Trivia

Looking Ahead

While BJP's Om Prakash Birla aims for a third consecutive victory, Congress's Prahlad Gunjal hopes to leverage his local influence and support base to tilt the scales in his favour. The outcome of this high-profile contest could significantly impact the overall political landscape in Rajasthan.