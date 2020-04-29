Coronavirus - Lockdown Relaxations On May 4 For Many Districts, Says Home Ministry

Coronavirus lockdown: Many districts will get considerable relaxations, Home Ministry said.

New guidelines to fight COVID-19 which will give considerable relaxations to many districts will come into effect from May 4 when the nationwide lockdown is set to expire, the Union Home Ministry said on Wednesday.

Details will be communicated in the days to come, the Home Ministry spokesperson said on Twitter.

MHA held a comprehensive review meeting on the #lockdown situation today. There've been tremendous gains & improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now.

To ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till 3rd May. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 29, 2020

New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come.#Corona Update#StayHomeStaySafe@PMOIndia@HMOIndia@MoHFW_INDIA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, the government announced plans to allow lakhs of migrant workers and students stranded at various places for over a month due to the nationwide lockdown to return home.

But with the COVID-19 tally rising further, fresh indications emerged about the lockdown continuing beyond May 3, at least in some form in some parts of the country.

In its evening update, the Union Health Ministry said the number of COVID-19 deaths has risen to 1,008, with a record jump of 71 in the last 24 hours, while the number of confirmed infections has climbed to 31,787.

Punjab, which has reported 375 cases and 19 deaths, announced extension of the lockdown in the state by two weeks after May 3, though some relaxations have been given in areas that do not fall under the containment or red zones.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said experts and doctors are of the opinion that the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 should continue in the state till the end of May.

She, however, also announced some relaxations, including opening of standalone shops in green zones and non-containment zones with all precautionary and social distancing measures.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already announced extension of the lockdown in his state till May 7 without any relaxation.

During his last interaction with chief ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told them that the economy would need to be given importance too while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.