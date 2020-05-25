Seat Belt Sign Is On: Domestic Flights Take To Skies After Two Months

Air travel resumed across India this morning, two months after the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bringing relief to the aviation sector that was on the brink of collapse. Hundreds of people reached airports to take early morning flights to their hometowns and workplaces. Those who took first flights included paramilitary personnel, army men, students and migrants, who failed to book a ticket on special trains being run by the railways. With the number of coronavirus cases touching 1.3 lakh, the government announced a series of dos and don'ts that would begin with social distancing at the airport and no-contact check-in.
New Delhi:
