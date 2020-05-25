Seat Belt Sign Is On: Domestic Flights Take To Skies After Two Months

Lockdown 4.0: Passengers have been asked to reach the airport two hours before departure

Air travel resumed across India this morning, two months after the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bringing relief to the aviation sector that was on the brink of collapse. Hundreds of people reached airports to take early morning flights to their hometowns and workplaces. Those who took first flights included paramilitary personnel, army men, students and migrants, who failed to book a ticket on special trains being run by the railways. With the number of coronavirus cases touching 1.3 lakh, the government announced a series of dos and don'ts that would begin with social distancing at the airport and no-contact check-in.



Passengers on flights were seen wearing face shields.

Flight crew seen in PPE suits in Delhi to Bhubaneswar flight

Passengers arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport as domestic flight operations resume from today.

Flight attendants arrive at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-3 as domestic flight operations have resumed from today.