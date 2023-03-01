The Restrictions Imposed On Manish Sisodia In CBI Custody

If he gets court permission, Manish Sisodia can have home-cooked meals.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister until yesterday, Manish Sisodia's new coordinates are the lock up cell on the ground floor of the Central Bureau of Investigation office in the national capital.

Manish Sisodia, arrested on Sunday, will be in CBI custody till March 4 for questioning over alleged corruption in the liquor policy case.

Widely seen as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's No 2, there are no sartorial restrictions on Manish Sisodia while in custody. He can receive clothes from home, say CBI rules.

If he gets court permission, the former Delhi education minister can have home-cooked meals.

These restrictions will be in place till the AAP leader is in CBI custody.

Manish Sisodia, who held 18 departments in the city government, resigned from the state cabinet on Tuesday.

During his tenure as education minister, he was credited for significantly transforming the infrastructure and quality of education in Delhi government schools.

Since Mr Sisodia's arrest, AAP has been flagging a conspiracy theory, alleging that BJP has unleashed the Central agencies on their leaders to trash Mr Sisodia's achievements and undo the work by the Delhi government.

Mr Kejriwal today said despite the BJP allegations, the Central agencies have been unable to find any money in Mr Sisodia's house or his bank accounts. The liquor scam, he declared, "is an excuse" and if Manish Sisodia joins the BJP, "he would be free by tomorrow".