LK Advani Turns 92 Today. Leaders Pour Wishes On Twitter For BJP Stalwart

LK Advani Birthday: The BJP stalwart turned 92 years old on November 8, 2019.

Lal Krishna Advani or LK Advani has turned 92 today. A number of wishes poured on Twitter to wish the BJP stalwart. One of the earliest wishes came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called him "scholar, statesman and one of India's most respected leaders". Former President Pranab Mukherjee praised his political and administrative acumen. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani and other leaders also wished LK Advani on his birthday and prayed for his long life.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee wished the BJP veteran on his 92nd birthday and tweeted, "Warm greetings to Shri #LKAdvani on his 92nd birthday.I have shared a long association with Advanji,as a Parliamentarian & witnessed his intellect, political & administrative acumen from across the benches. May God bless him with long life & many more years of public service."

Warm greetings to Shri #LKAdvani on his 92nd birthday.I have shared a long association with Advanji,as a Parliamentarian & witnessed his intellect, political & administrative acumen from across the benches.May God bless him with long life & many more years of public service. — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) November 8, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that LK Advani dedicated his entire life for the development of the country.

आडवाणी जी का पूरा जीवन राष्ट्र के विकास और कल्याण के लिए समर्पित है। अपनी अद्भुत नेतृत्व क्षमता से उन्होंने न सिर्फ पार्टी की एक मजबूत नींव रखी बल्कि लाखों कार्यकर्ताओं को भी प्रेरित किया। सरकार में रहते हुए आडवाणी जी ने राष्ट्रहित सर्वोपरि मान भारत को नयी गति देने का काम किया। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 8, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his birthday wish for LK Advani wrote, "Warm birthday wishes to BJP stalwart Shri Lal Krishna Advaniji. His stellar contribution to public life and politics has changed the Indian polity forever. He personifies erudition, vision and selfless service to millions of BJP karyakartas. I pray for his healthy and long life."

Warm birthday wishes to BJP stalwart Shri Lal Krishna Advaniji. His stellar contribution to public life and politics has changed the Indian polity forever.



He personifies erudition, vision and selfless service to millions of BJP karyakartas. I pray for his healthy & long life. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 8, 2019

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also wished the BJP veteran a happy birthday and wished for his long and healthy life.

श्रद्धेय लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की अनंत शुभकामनाएं । आप स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु रहें, ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 8, 2019

भारतीय राजनीति में अपने आदर्शों, संघर्ष एवं व्यक्तित्व से कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रेरित करने वाले हम सभी के मार्गदर्शक आदरणीय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को उनके जन्मदिवस पर प्रणाम करती हूँ। ईश्वर से उनके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य व दीर्घायु की प्रार्थना करती हूँ। — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 8, 2019

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets wished the former Deputy Prime Minister. He also met him at his home and greeted him with flowers.

"For Advani Ji, public service has always been associated with values. Not once has he compromised on the core ideology. When it came to safeguarding our democracy, he was at the forefront. As a Minister, his administrative skills are universally lauded," PM Modi tweeted.

Mr Advani "toiled for decades" to give shape and strength to the BJP, said the Prime Minister. "If over the years, our party has emerged as a dominant pole of Indian politics, it is because of leaders like Advani Ji and the selfless Karyakartas he groomed for decades," he wrote.

