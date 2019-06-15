LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee Again Invites Agitating Doctors To Meet Her

Nearly 300 doctors resigned from government hospitals in West Bengal as their protest against an attack on their colleagues earlier this week in Kolkata escalated on Friday. Demanding better security at hospitals, doctors in Bengal and across India skipped work and held demonstrations.
The country's top medical body, Indian Medical Association, has called for a nationwide strike on Monday.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan blamed the Mamata Banerjee government for the stalemate. He appealed to her to "not make it a prestige issue".
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Doctor's protest across India:
- With striking junior doctors refusing to meet her, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday invited them again to meet her today evening to end the impasse in government hospitals.
- The protesting doctors have demanded an unconditional apology from Mamata Banerjee.
- "We want an unconditional apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the manner in which she addressed us at the SSKM Hospital. She should not have said what she said. She should come to the NRS Hospital to meet us," said Dr Arindam Dutta, a spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors.
- They have also put up six conditions for withdrawal of their stir.
- West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said he had called up Ms Banerjee to discuss the issue of doctors' strike but got no response from her.
- "I tried to contact the chief minister. I called her up. Till this moment there is no response from her. If she calls me up, we will discuss the matter," he told reporters after visiting injured junior doctor Paribaha Mukhopadhyay at the hospital.
- junior doctor Paribaha Mukhopadhyay is one of the two junior doctors attacked by the relatives of a patient, who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital on Monday night.
- The attack on the doctors triggered the ongoing state-wide stir by medicos.
- Ms Banerjee held a two-hour-long meeting with senior doctors, who were not part of the strike, and invited the agitating doctors for talks at the secretariat Nabanna.
- After the protesting doctors refused to meet the chief minister, dubbing the invitation as a ploy to derail their stir, she invited them yet again to meet her at 5 pm Saturday at Nabanna.
- The agitating doctors earlier stipulated six conditions for breaking the logjam.
- Chief Minister Banerjee must visit the injured doctors at the hospital and issue a statement condemning the attack on them.
- Seeking immediate intervention of the chief minister, the doctors also demanded a judicial probe into the police inaction in providing security to doctors at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital against attack on Monday night.
- "We demand documentary evidence and details of the action taken against those who attacked us," said Dutta.
- The agitators also demanded unconditional withdrawal of all "false cases and charges" imposed on junior doctors and medical students across West Bengal for going on strike.
- They also sought improvement of security infrastructure in all health facilities and posting of armed police personnel to shield them from any attack while on duty.
- As the medical fraternity from Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand and other states began to rally behind their West Bengal colleagues, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urged Ms Banerjee not to make the "sensitive matter" a "prestige issue" and ensure an "amicable end" to the stir.
- Several prominent personalities like filmmaker Aparna Sen, rights activist Binayak Sen, thespian Kaushik Sen, film director Kamaleshwar Mukherjee and musician Debojyoti Mishra along with many senior doctors, visited the agitators at the NRS Medical College and Hospital to register their support to the agitating doctors.
- They later participated in a rally holding placards with a message "No more violence, enough is enough".
- The Calcutta High Court, meanwhile, refused to pass any interim order on the strike.