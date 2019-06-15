LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee Again Invites Agitating Doctors To Meet Her

Country's leading doctors' body Indian Medical Association has called a strike on Monday.

Nearly 300 doctors resigned from government hospitals in West Bengal as their protest against an attack on their colleagues earlier this week in Kolkata escalated on Friday. Demanding better security at hospitals, doctors in Bengal and across India skipped work and held demonstrations.

The country's top medical body, Indian Medical Association, has called for a nationwide strike on Monday.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan blamed the Mamata Banerjee government for the stalemate. He appealed to her to "not make it a prestige issue".

