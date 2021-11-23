Live Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Trinamool's Petition On Tripura Violence

Tensions in Tripura have increased after violent incidents in the run-up to civic body elections. (File)

The Supreme Court is set to hear a contempt plea of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which claimed that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" by the day, ahead of civic body elections in the state.

The Court had earlier asked Tripura Police authorities to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner.

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.

Trinamool earlier alleged that several people sustained injuries after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday.

Here are the Live Updates on Tripura Violence Plea:

Nov 23, 2021 09:56 (IST) Trinamool brought over 1,000 people to create unrest in Tripura: Union Minister

Slamming Trinamool Congress (TMC), Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik has alleged that more than a thousand people from West Bengal were brought in Tripura, by Trinamool, to create unrest in the state.

Mr Bhoumik said, "What is the situation in Bengal. BJP Karyakartas are spending their days in uncertainty in Bengal after the Trinamool Congress once again came to power. Lakhs of people could not return to their houses after the assembly elections ended in the state. The modesty of many women BJP supporters had been outraged by the goons of Trinamool".