Live: Supreme Court Begins Hearing Gyanvapi 'Shivling' Case

The Supreme Court is hearing the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath case in which the Hindu side has sought extension of an order by which protection of an area where a "Shivling" was found in Gyanvapi premises was ordered.

On May 17, the Supreme Court by an interim order directed to protect the area where the 'Shivling' was found and granted access to Muslims for namaz shall continue in operation till maintainability of the suit is decided by the Varanasi court and thereafter for eight weeks to enable parties to pursue legal remedies.

Here are the LIVE updates on Gyanvapi 'Shivling' case:

Nov 11, 2022 16:05 (IST) Gyanvapi Case: Supreme Court Extends Sealing Of Area Where "Shivling Found"

Order for protection of area where a "Shivling" was reportedly discovered in Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque was passed in May, would've expired on Nov 12 Order for protection of area where a "Shivling" was reportedly discovered in Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque was passed in May, would've expired on Nov 12

Nov 11, 2022 15:42 (IST) Just in: Supreme Court has extended the interim order of May 20 until further orders. The 'Shivling' found in the mosque will be protected and the area seal till further orders.



Nov 11, 2022 14:55 (IST) On May 17, the top court had passed an interim order directing the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' was said to be found in the survey.

Nov 11, 2022 14:54 (IST) A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday took note of the submissions of advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for some Hindu devotees, that the May 17 order of the apex court granting protection was expiring on November 12 and it needed to be extended.

"We will constitute a bench at 3 pm tomorrow," the CJI said.

