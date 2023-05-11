Live Updates: Supreme Court Big Verdict Today In Shiv Sena Case

The verdict has put Eknath Shinde's job at stake.

The Supreme Court today will give an important verdict on last year's Shiv Sena mutiny, which resulted in rebel leader Eknath Shinde becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The Supreme Court will decide whether Mr Shinde and 15 other MLS should be disqualified from revolting against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The verdict has put Eknath Shinde's job at stake.

Here are the LIVE updates in this big story:

May 11, 2023 10:30 (IST) If the 16 MLAs including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are disqualified today, then this group of traitors will be finished: Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader





May 11, 2023 10:26 (IST) A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will deliver the verdict. It is a unanimous decision by the bench. The judgment is authored by CJI.



The bench will assemble after 10.30 AM.