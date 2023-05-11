Live Updates: Supreme Court Big Verdict Today In Shiv Sena Case

New Delhi:
The Supreme Court today will give an important verdict on last year's Shiv Sena mutiny, which resulted in rebel leader Eknath Shinde becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
The Supreme Court will decide whether Mr Shinde and 15 other MLS should be disqualified from revolting against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The verdict has put Eknath Shinde's job at stake.
Here are the LIVE updates in this big story:
If the 16 MLAs including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are disqualified today, then this group of traitors will be finished: Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will deliver the verdict. It is a unanimous decision by the bench. The judgment is authored by CJI.
The bench will assemble after 10.30 AM.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's job and his government will be on the line today when the Supreme Court announces an all-important verdict on last year's Shiv Sena mutiny.
- The Supreme Court will decide whether Mr Shinde and 15 other MLAs should be disqualified for revolting against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June last year.
- Mr Thackeray had asked the top court to step in after Mr Shinde, backed by the opposition BJP, split the Shiv Sena and led most of the MLAs to form a new government.
- If Mr Shinde is disqualified, he will have to resign as Maharashtra Chief Minister and his government will be disbanded.