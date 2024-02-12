Live Updates: Stage Set For Trust Vote Of Nitish Kumar Government In Bihar

The majority mark stands at 122..

The NDA government in Bihar, formed as a result of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's latest volte face, will on Monday seek trust vote in the assembly where the numbers are stacked in its favour, but the opposition snaps at its heels.

The inaugural day of the budget session will commence with the Governor's customary address to members of the bicameral legislature after which the assembly will take up the no-confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary before the trust vote.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Bihar Trust Vote:

Feb 12, 2024 10:15 (IST) Bihar Minister And JDU Leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary On Trust Vote

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar Minister and JDU leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary says, "Today only two things will happen. The Speaker should step down on his own, otherwise, he will be removed and secondly, the government will win the majority test... All our MLAs are in touch with us." pic.twitter.com/OZsTBhgmOb - ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

Feb 12, 2024 10:12 (IST) #NewsAlert | JD(U) MLA Sanjeev Singh detained in Nawada ahead of #BiharFloorTest scheduled to be held later today.



(Reported by news agency PTI) - NDTV (@ndtv) February 12, 2024

Feb 12, 2024 10:11 (IST) #BiharFloorTest | Heavy police force outside former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna. pic.twitter.com/LlWcVMcuwZ - NDTV (@ndtv) February 12, 2024