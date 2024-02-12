Live Updates: Stage Set For Trust Vote Of Nitish Kumar Government In Bihar

The NDA, which includes JD(U), BJP, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and an Independent, has a combined strength of 128 MLAs in the 243-strong assembly.

The majority mark stands at 122..

Patna:

The NDA government in Bihar, formed as a result of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's latest volte face, will on Monday seek trust vote in the assembly where the numbers are stacked in its favour, but the opposition snaps at its heels.

The inaugural day of the budget session will commence with the Governor's customary address to members of the bicameral legislature after which the assembly will take up the no-confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary before the trust vote.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Bihar Trust Vote:

Bihar Minister And JDU Leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary On Trust Vote
Bihar Trust Vote Today, Minor Hurdle For Nitish Kumar-BJP Combine

The renewed Nitish Kumar-BJP alliance government in Bihar will take a test of strength today, a hurdle it is expected to cross easily. The trust vote will kick off the budget session of the state assembly.
