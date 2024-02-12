Live Updates: Stage Set For Trust Vote Of Nitish Kumar Government In Bihar

Patna:
The majority mark stands at 122..
The NDA government in Bihar, formed as a result of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's latest volte face, will on Monday seek trust vote in the assembly where the numbers are stacked in its favour, but the opposition snaps at its heels.
The inaugural day of the budget session will commence with the Governor's customary address to members of the bicameral legislature after which the assembly will take up the no-confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary before the trust vote.
Here are the LIVE updates on the Bihar Trust Vote:
Bihar Minister And JDU Leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary On Trust Vote