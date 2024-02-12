"Are We Here To Entertain You?" Tejashwi Yadav's Takedown Of Nitish Kumar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today tore into Nitish Kumar over his latest flip-flop as the Bihar Chief Minister listened patiently before seeking a trust vote in the assembly.

Nitish Kumar, who ended his alliance with the Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) this January, has to prove his strength in the House after he returned to the top post with the BJP's support.

"When you came out of Raj Bhavan after resigning, you said 'mann nhi lag raha tha, hum log nachne gaane ke liye thode hai (you said you weren't enjoying it, are we there to entertain you)? We were there to support you," said Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister.

He said Mr Kumar has scripted history by taking oath (as chief minister) for nine consecutive times. "But that he took oath thrice in a single term is something we had never seen before," he added.

Stating that he isn't aware of the compulsions that forced him to ditch the Mahagathbandhan, which comprised the JDU, RJD, and Congress, Mr Yadav said the people of Bihar want to know why he keeps changing sides.

"Ask any child in Bihar if he trusts Nitish ji. I can't even say the words that they will use," said Mr Yadav.

Mr Kumar has switched alliances five times since 2013, remaining the Chief Minister throughout. "Will Modi ji take guarantee he won't switch again," Mr Tejashwi wondered, pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantee" assurances.

"Jan samay ayega, tab Tejashwi ayega (when time comes, Tejashwi will be here)," declared the 34-year-old scion of the Yadav family, adding, "We don't want tired people, but we know the compulsions."

Mr Yadav also used Ramayana context to target the Chief Minister. He said Mr Kumar often refers to him as a son and he too regards him as a guardian and a father like Dasrath.

"Maybe he had compulsions, just like King Dasrath had when he sent Ram to the forest. Dasrath never wanted that, but Kaikeyi did. We want to you remain the Chief Minister and fulfil the promises you made. But also identify the Kaikeyi around you," Mr Yadav said with the Ramayana context.