Live Updates: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi

Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi amid hectic parleys in the party to name its chief minister face in the southern state.
The meeting comes a day after Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held a discussion with him over government formation.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief DK Shivakumar is also likely to meet Rahul Gandhi later in the day.
Here are the LIVE updates from the big Congress meet:
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar arrives at 10, Janpath to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi
#KarnatakaCMpic.twitter.com/iSBaUOLa11
Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrives at 10, Janpath to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi as the suspense continues over Karnataka CM post
Top leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, will meet Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on Wednesday as the party closes in on naming the next Karnataka Chief Minister after the election win over the weekend.