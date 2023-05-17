Live Updates: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi

The meeting comes a day after Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence.

DK Shivakumar is also likely to meet Rahul Gandhi later in the day.

Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi amid hectic parleys in the party to name its chief minister face in the southern state.

The meeting comes a day after Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held a discussion with him over government formation.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief DK Shivakumar is also likely to meet Rahul Gandhi later in the day.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big Congress meet:

May 17, 2023 12:31 (IST)
DK Shivakumar Arrives At Rahul Gandhi's Residence
May 17, 2023 12:09 (IST)
Siddaramaiah Leaves Rahul Gandhi's Residence

Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi amid hectic parleys in the party to name its chief minister face in the southern state.
May 17, 2023 12:04 (IST)
May 17, 2023 12:03 (IST)
Siddaramaiah Leads Race, Congress Works On DK Shivakumar: 10 Facts
Top leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, will meet Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on Wednesday as the party closes in on naming the next Karnataka Chief Minister after the election win over the weekend.
