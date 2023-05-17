Live Updates: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi

DK Shivakumar is also likely to meet Rahul Gandhi later in the day.

Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi amid hectic parleys in the party to name its chief minister face in the southern state.

The meeting comes a day after Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held a discussion with him over government formation.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief DK Shivakumar is also likely to meet Rahul Gandhi later in the day.

Here are the LIVE updates from the big Congress meet:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 17, 2023 12:31 (IST) DK Shivakumar Arrives At Rahul Gandhi's Residence

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar arrives at 10, Janpath to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi



#KarnatakaCMpic.twitter.com/iSBaUOLa11 - ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

May 17, 2023 12:09 (IST) Siddaramaiah Leaves Rahul Gandhi's Residence



Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi amid hectic parleys in the party to name its chief minister face in the southern state. Karnataka chief ministerial aspirant Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi amid hectic parleys in the party to name its chief minister face in the southern state.

May 17, 2023 12:04 (IST) #WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrives at 10, Janpath to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi as the suspense continues over Karnataka CM post pic.twitter.com/CWmTmDctHu - ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023