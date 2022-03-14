Live Updates: Second Part Of Budget Session From Today, Covid Curbs Remain

Rajya Sabha will sit from 11 am till 6 pm during the scheduled 19 sittings.

The second part of the Budget session of the Parliament will resume today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Jammu and Kashmir budget for the financial year 2022-23 in Parliament on Monday.

"Finance Minister to present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23," reads an official statement.

Rajya Sabha will get additional 19 hours of business time in the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, resuming from Monday.

The House will sit from 11 am till 6 pm during the scheduled 19 sittings.

