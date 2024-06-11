Live Updates: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Takes Charge, Ashwini Vaishnaw Retains Railways

New Delhi:
S Jaishankar today took charge as the External Affairs Minister a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained him in his cabinet in his historic third term. Mr Jaishankar is among the senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Nitin Gadkari, who have retained the ministries they handled in the previous government.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also assumed his office in Delhi.
Ministries have been allocated to the 71 ministers who joined the Modi 3.0 in a grand swearing-in ceremony on Sunday with the Prime Minister himself handling the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space.
Among new entrants to the Union Cabinet are former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has got Agriculture and Rural Development Ministries, and BJP president JP Nadda, who has returned to the Health Ministry.
Here are live updates on ministers in Modi 3.0 cabinet taking charge:
Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Charge As Information And Broadcasting Minister
After assuming office as the Railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw has now taken charge as the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister.
Ram Mohan Naidu Replaces Jyotiraditya Scindia As Aviation Minister
The Civil Aviation Ministry has changed hands from BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia to TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu
, the youngest minister in the new Modi cabinet.
Mr Scindia has been put in charge of the Telecom ministry.
JP Nadda Returns As Health Minister
BJP chief JP Nadda, the health minister in PM Modi's first cabinet, has been brought back with the same portfolio. He has also been given additional charge of the Chemicals and Fertilisers department.
Nitin Gadkari To Return As Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari
is back as Transport Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.
Mr Gadkari, 67, has got two deputies - Ajay Tamta, BJP MP from Almora, and Harsh Malhotra, a first-time BJP MP from East Delhi constituency.
Modi 3.0: Major Ministries Unchanged In New Cabinet
PM Narendra Modi's cabinet in his historic third term has retained the known faces in the big four ministries - Amit Shah has retained the Home portfolio, Rajnath Singh Defence, Foreign ministry retained by S Jaishankar and the Finance ministry by Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Prime Minister himself will handle the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space.
Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Charge As Railway Minister
Senior BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw has taken charge as the Minister of Railways.
Besides retaining his previous portfolios of Railways as well as Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, he has got a new responsibility as Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the third term of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
Live Updates: S Jaishankar Takes Charge As External Affairs Minister
S Jaishankar today took charge as the External Affairs Minister a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained him in his cabinet in his historic third term.
"Assumed charge as the Minister of External Affairs. Thank PM Narendra Modi for assigning me this responsibility," Mr Jaishankar posted on X, and shared his picture in the office.
Mr Jaishankar is among the senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Nitin Gadkari, who have retained the ministries they handled in the previous government.