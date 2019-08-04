Live updates: Rains Batter Maharashtra, Water-Logging On Roads, Railway Tracks

NEW DELHI:
Water-logging on railway tracks in Mumbai and nearby areas due to heavy rains
Rains battered Maharashtra leaving two people dead. On Saturday, thousands of passengers remained stranded for hours at stations between Thane and Panvel as train movement was hit on water-logged tracks. In Palghar district, more than a dozen instances of house collapse due to heavy rains were reported. Several villages were marooned. Education institutes remained shut. Cattle were swept by the current.
Here are the live updates of rains from Maharashtra:
- In Thane district, a person was electrocuted while another was seriously injured in a roof-collapse incident in Mumbra.
- Several other districts in Maharashtra received rainfall through the day.
- In Palghar district, more than a dozen instances of house collapse due to heavy rains were reported. Several villages were marooned and a video showed cattle getting swept away by the current.
- Education institutes remained shut on Saturday.
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued an advisory for Mumbai residents to not venture into the sea or in water-logged areas.
- Train services between Kurla and Sion were suspended due to rise in water level and high tide.
Heavy rains in Nashik, Godavari river above danger mark
- Heavy rains in Nashik in Maharashtra and release of water from Gangapur Dam on Saturday caused the Godavari river to flow above the danger mark, said district collector Suraj Mandhare.
- He said 17,748 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water was released leading to the level of the river reaching almost to the deck of Holkar Bridge.
- The authorities asked people living along the banks of rivers in the region to be alert as water from several dams had been released following heavy rains over the past few days.
- Several cusecs of water were released into various rivers from Gautami, Alandi, Bhavali, Waldevi, Palkhed, Chankapur, Punad and Haranbari dams.
- Bridge on Godavari river at Saykheda village has been closed to traffic due to rising water levels.
- In rain-related incidents in the district, a man was rescued from a flooded area in Talkuteshwar Ghat.
- Nashik Municipal Corporation Commissioner Radhakirshna
- Game and Mayor Ranjana Bhanasi on Saturday visited flooded areas of the city like Malegaon stand, Gadge Maharaj Bridge and Ramkunda.