Live Updates: Rainfall Likely To Continue, Mumbai Schools, Colleges Closed

New Delhi:
Due to heavy rainfall, several areas are witnessing water-logging in Mumbai.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced that schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed today to ensure that students are not put at risk due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall over the last few days. At least four persons have died in rain-related incidents across Mumbai, Pune and Palghar districts. On Sunday, the Indian Air Force had airlifted 56 people from Khandvali, a rain-hit village in Thane district near Mumbai, after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought its help to rescue the villagers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that intense rainfall is expected to continue for another 24 hours, following which it will steadily decrease over the next two days. At least 400 people from a residential area near the Mithi river in Mumbai were shifted after its water level crossed the danger mark following heavy rains in the city.
Here are the live updates of Mumbai rain:
Mumbai University has postponed exam
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the intensity of rainfall will continue for the next 24 hours.
- BMC announced that schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed today to ensure that students are not put at risk due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
- The Mumbai University has postponed the exam for students of open learning that was scheduled for today.
- Schools and colleges will be also be closed in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai suburbs today.
- About 150 students of MIT College Pune, who were stranded due to water-logging inside the college building, were shifted to a safe place by a team of fire brigade on Sunday.
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers provide refreshments to passengers stranded at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai.
Passengers stranded at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai
- Due to water-logging, passengers are stranded at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai.
- 12 trains have been cancelled, 6 trains short terminated, 2 trains partially cancelled, and 1 each diverted and rescheduled, due to heavy rainfall, water-logging and boulder fall between Apta-Jite section of Central Railway.