Live Updates: Rainfall Likely To Continue, Mumbai Schools, Colleges Closed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced that schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed today to ensure that students are not put at risk due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall over the last few days. At least four persons have died in rain-related incidents across Mumbai, Pune and Palghar districts. On Sunday, the Indian Air Force had airlifted 56 people from Khandvali, a rain-hit village in Thane district near Mumbai, after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought its help to rescue the villagers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that intense rainfall is expected to continue for another 24 hours, following which it will steadily decrease over the next two days. At least 400 people from a residential area near the Mithi river in Mumbai were shifted after its water level crossed the danger mark following heavy rains in the city.

Here are the live updates of Mumbai rain: