Rahul Gandhi To Address Farmers At ' Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp Rally' In Madhya Pradesh: Updates The farmers' protest has deeply affected the locals of various states. There have been reports about shortage in the supply of milk and vegetables

Share EMAIL PRINT Farmers Protest: The agitation was started on on June 1. New Delhi: Today is the sixth day of the ongoing



Today, Here are the live updates of the ongoing Farmers' Protest:





08:40 (IST) Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address the Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp Rally in Mandsaur to mark the first anniversary of the brutal crackdown on farmers by the BJP Govt in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/IWUHAhLX88 - Congress (@INCIndia) June 6, 2018 Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address the Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp Rally in Mandsaur to mark the first anniversary of the brutal crackdown on farmers. Today is the sixth day of the ongoing farmers' protest across several states. Farmers in various parts of India launched a 10-day Gaon Bandh (rural shutdown) on June 1 to press their demands.Their demands include a loan waiver, higher prices for their produce and immediate implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report. As part of the protest, farmers have been dumping milk, vegetables and other farm produce on roads and blocked supplies to cities. The agitation has deeply affected the locals of various states. There have been reports about shortage in the supply of milk and vegetables which also led to the rise in prices in some urban areas while their supply remained normal in others.Today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will meet family members of the farmers killed in police firing during an agitation in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on the first anniversary of the incident and address a farmers' rally. Mr Gandhi is scheduled to fly to Mandsaur this afternoon. He would address the "kisan rally" at Khokhra (Pipliya Mandi) in the district.