PM Modi US Visit Live Updates: PM To Meet Kamala Harris, Global CEOs Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a US visit, will meet Vice President Kamala Harris today, besides other state heads like Australia's Scott Morrison and Japan's Yoshihide Suga. He will also be holding talks with CEOs of global firms like Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar and Blackstone.

This will be the first in-person meeting between US Vice President Harris and PM Modi, after the two talked over phone in June amid the deadly COVID-19 wave in India.

PM Modi, who is on his seventh visit to the US since assuming office in 2014, will travel to New York on September 24 and address the UN General Assembly the next day.

