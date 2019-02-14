Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Uttarakhand Today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Hold First Press Conference In Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand and Rudrapur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand and Rudrapur today to launch the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project. He will distribute loan cheques to beneficiaries Deen Dayal Upadhya Farmers Welfare Scheme.

Congress's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be addressing a press conference today in Lucknow

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal starred in an opposition meeting in Delhi on Wednesday evening that decided on a pre-poll alliance to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP in the national election. The leaders are expected to work closely together despite their earlier differences, to form a united front against the BJP in the coming general elections.

Here are the LIVE Updates of PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand: