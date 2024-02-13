Live Updates: PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Talks With UAE President In 2-Day Visit

Live: PM Modi will also address the Indian community at an event in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today embarked his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a focus on boosting cooperation in various sectors, including energy, ports, fintech, digital infrastructure, railways, and investment flows.

The Prime Minister will land in Abu Dhabi followed by bilateral meetings, where he will hold discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on taking forward Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Doha in Qatar after his visit to the UAE ends.

Ahead of his departure, the prime minister took to social media platform X and said he is looking forward to meeting with his "brother" the President of UAE with whom he shares a good rapport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir, which is the first-ever Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Apart from inaugurating the temple, PM Modi will also address the Indian community at an event in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the LIVE updates on PM Modi's UAE visit:

Feb 13, 2024 15:34 (IST) "No Limit To What We Can Do": Envoy To NDTV On India-UAE Ties

The visit aims to solidify the robust ties between the two nations, as discussions on multiple agreements are expected to take place following talks between PM Modi and the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV ahead of the visit, Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, the UAE's ambassador to India, provided insights into the expectations and the broader context of the relationship between India and the UAE.

Feb 13, 2024 15:34 (IST) All You Need To Know About 1st Hindu Temple In UAE To Be Inaugurated By PM



Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow will inaugurate the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir, which is the first-ever Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to the UAE starting today.

Apart from inaugurating the temple, PM Modi will also address the Indian community at an event in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Last year in December, PM Modi accepted the invitation to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir, extended by Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors.