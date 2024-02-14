PM Modi UAE Visit Live Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate UAE's Largest Hindu Temple

PM Modi in UAE Live: PM Modi will inaugurate iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday with a focus on boosting cooperation in various sectors.

At the grand 'Ahlan Modi' event, the PM addressed the Indian community. He praised UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and thanked the people present at the event for the rousing welcome.

Today, PM Modi will inaugurate the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir, which is the first-ever Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), before leaving for a two-day visit to Qatar.

Here are the Live Updates on PM Modi's UAE visit:

Feb 14, 2024 17:34 (IST) PM Modi In UAE Live: PM Modi To Inaugurate BAPS Temple In UAE Tonight

#WATCH | PM Modi to inaugurate BAPS temple in UAE's Abu Dhabi today pic.twitter.com/iMD7jCPmUz - ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Feb 14, 2024 16:55 (IST) PM Modi In UAE Live:

It is always a delight to meet to meet @HHShkMohd. His vision for Dubai's growth is clearly visible to the entire world. Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects ranging from commerce to connectivity, and ways to boost people to people linkages. pic.twitter.com/sWKKAetPe1 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2024

Feb 14, 2024 16:54 (IST) PM Narendra Modi Holds Bilateral Meetings With UAE Counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and discussed a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including trade and investment.