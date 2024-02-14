PM Modi UAE Visit Live Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate UAE's Largest Hindu Temple

PM Modi in UAE Live: PM Modi will inaugurate iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday with a focus on boosting cooperation in various sectors.
At the grand 'Ahlan Modi' event, the PM addressed the Indian community. He praised UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and thanked the people present at the event for the rousing welcome.
Today, PM Modi will inaugurate the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir, which is the first-ever Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), before leaving for a two-day visit to Qatar.
PM Modi addressed the World Government Summit in Dubai today.