Live updates: PM Modi In Japan For G20 Summit, To Meet World Leaders

PM Modi being welcomed at the Kansai International Airport in Japan for the G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Osaka, Japan to attend the G20 summit. He will be meeting several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

Ahead of his visit to Osaka, PM Modi said he looked forward to discussing major challenges and opportunities faced by the world with other global leaders. He said that the summit will provide an important opportunity to reinforce India''s strong support to "reformed multilateralism", which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in the fast-changing world.

India has participated in all the G20 summits held so far and will host the summit in 2022 for the first time.

G20 summit is centred around the theme "Human-Centred Future Society" and will adopt a declaration.

Besides India and the host Japan, other participants are the US, UK, European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Russia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi at the G20 summit: