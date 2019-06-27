Live updates: PM Modi In Japan For G20 Summit, To Meet World Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Osaka, Japan to attend the G20 summit. He will be meeting several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.
Ahead of his visit to Osaka, PM Modi said he looked forward to discussing major challenges and opportunities faced by the world with other global leaders. He said that the summit will provide an important opportunity to reinforce India''s strong support to "reformed multilateralism", which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in the fast-changing world.
India has participated in all the G20 summits held so far and will host the summit in 2022 for the first time.
G20 summit is centred around the theme "Human-Centred Future Society" and will adopt a declaration.
Besides India and the host Japan, other participants are the US, UK, European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Russia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi at the G20 summit:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kansai International Airport in Japan for the G20 summit.
- The G20 summit will take place from June 27 to 29 and 19 countries along with the European Union (EU) will participate in the same.
- PM Modi will hold 10 bilateral meetings, including the ones with France, Japan, Indonesia, US, and Turkey, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.
- India, Russia, and China are expected to hold a trilateral meeting (RIC). The Prime Minister will also be meeting leaders of BRICS countries.