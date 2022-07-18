Monsoon Session Live Updates: 'MPs Should Discuss, Debate With An Open Mind', Says PM

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin today with the election for the 15th President of India. During the session, the Centre is likely to announce 24 Bills including the Press Registration Periodicals Bill, 2022. The session is set to begin at 11 am.
National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the two contesting candidates for election to the Office of the President.
On the first day of the monsoon session, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 will be taken up, news agency ANI reported.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Parliament Monsoon Session 2022:
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi votes to elect new President, in Delhi#PresidentialElectionpic.twitter.com/pm9fstL46T- ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Delhi | Union Ministers and BJP MPs S Jaishankar, Sarbananda Sonowal, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Arjun Munda arrived at Parliament Library Building.#Monsoon session of the Parliament commences today. Voting for the Presidential election will also take place from 10 am - 5 pm. pic.twitter.com/KSvVmfvQKK- ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme, ANI reported.
#PresidentialElection | "This session is very important because the election for President and Vice President post is also taking place": Prime Minister Modi ahead of the commencement of Parliament's monsoon session pic.twitter.com/SVIiZZrj3o- NDTV (@ndtv) July 18, 2022
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on Monday with the election for the 15th President of India. During the session, the Centre is likely to announce 24 Bills including the Press Registration Periodicals Bill, 2022.