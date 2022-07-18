Monsoon Session Live Updates: 'MPs Should Discuss, Debate With An Open Mind', Says PM

Monsoon Session: The session is set to begin at 11 am. (Representational)

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin today with the election for the 15th President of India. During the session, the Centre is likely to announce 24 Bills including the Press Registration Periodicals Bill, 2022. The session is set to begin at 11 am.

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the two contesting candidates for election to the Office of the President.

On the first day of the monsoon session, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 will be taken up, news agency ANI reported.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Parliament Monsoon Session 2022:

Jul 18, 2022 10:20 (IST) Congress MP in Rajya Sabha KC Venugopal gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss inflation and the recent increase in GST of some essential commodities, ANI reported.

Jul 18, 2022 10:18 (IST) Centre To Table Bill To Amend Weapons Of Mass Destruction Bill Today

The Central government is slated to move a Bill in the Rajya Sabha later in the day to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005.

The Bill named as Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 will be moved in the Upper House of the Parliament during legislative business commenced in the afternoon. (ANI)

Jul 18, 2022 10:10 (IST) Congress MP Gives Suspension Of Business Notice Over 'Agnipath' Scheme

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme, ANI reported.

