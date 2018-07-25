Parliament Day 6 LIVE Updates: Congress To Move Privilege Motion Against PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman On Rafale Deal

The Lok Sabha will also take up the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill today.

July 25, 2018
New Delhi: 

Monsoon session of Parliament will see its sixth day of proceedings today. The Congress is expected to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha today, on the Rafale issue claiming that they have misled the house and the people about the secrecy pact in the deal. The TDP, too may move a privilege motion against the Prime Minister and Union Ministers regarding the discussion about the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, 2014.

The Lok Sabha had yesterday passed the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill and the Rajya Sabha held discussions on the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act of 2014.

Discussions in the Rajya Sabha led to leaders both from the opposition and the government making statements regarding the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. Speaking on the issue, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that he expected the PM Modi to honour the Special State status commitment made to Andhra Pradesh. The Home Minister and the Finance Minister also spoke on the issue and said that the name 'Special State' was not as important as the fact that the government was committed to ensuring development in Andhra Pradesh.

Today, the Lok Sabha plans to take up the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill and Rajya Sabha will take up the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, Negotiable Instruments (Amend) Bill, National Council for Teacher Education (Amend) Bill which have been passed by the Lok Sabha already.

Here are the LIVE Updates from day six of the monsoon session:


Jul 25, 2018
12:07 (IST)
Congress Leaders Give Privilege Motion Notice Against PM, Defence Minister

Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Jyotiradtiya Scindia give notices of privilege motion over "misleading the house" over the Rafale issue, against Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. 


Jul 25, 2018
11:53 (IST)
Fugitive Economic Offender's Bill In Rajya Sabha Today

The Fugitive Economic Offender's Bill, already passed by the Lok Sabha, is to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today. The law would allow the authorities to attach the personal property of the fugitives with the case against them. Covering offenders worth 100 crores and more, the law ensures denial of any kind of immunity the offenders. The bill is expected to increases the recovery of money from the fugitives.
Jul 25, 2018
11:46 (IST)
Lok Sabha MPs are currently raising questions about the proposed Mumbai-Ahemdabad Bullet Train project during the question hour.
Jul 25, 2018
11:40 (IST)
Not Bill But Political Will, Administrative Skill To Kill Social Evil: Venkaiah Naidu On Woman's Safety

"What you need is not a new bill but the the political will, the administrative skill and you can go for kill of the social evil", says Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on the issue of women's safety during the proceedings after JMP Jaya Bachchan raised the issue in the house.

While speaking on the issue, Ms Bachchan said that it is embarrassing how women are treated in the country and she added that parents of the boys responsible for such acts should also be pulled up.
Jul 25, 2018
11:22 (IST)
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over the NEET data leak matter wherein the personal details of many people who sat in the exam were reportedly available online.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had also written to the CBSE chairman regarding the issue.

Jul 25, 2018
11:18 (IST)
TDP MP's Protest Continues Over Spcial Status To Andhra Pradesh

Jul 25, 2018
11:15 (IST)
TDP May Move Privilege Motion Against PM And Union Ministers

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has asked his MPs to consider moving a privilege  motion against the Prime Minister.
Jul 25, 2018
11:15 (IST)
Proceedings for the day have begun in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha's proceedings have started with the question hour.
