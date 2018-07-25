Parliament Day 6 LIVE Updates: Congress To Move Privilege Motion Against PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman On Rafale Deal

Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress will move a privilige motion in Lok Sabha today on the Rafale issue.

Monsoon session of Parliament will see its sixth day of proceedings today. The Congress is expected to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha today, on the Rafale issue claiming that they have misled the house and the people about the secrecy pact in the deal. The TDP, too may move a privilege motion against the Prime Minister and Union Ministers regarding the discussion about the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, 2014.

The Lok Sabha had yesterday passed the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill and the Rajya Sabha held discussions on the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act of 2014.

Discussions in the Rajya Sabha led to leaders both from the opposition and the government making statements regarding the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. Speaking on the issue, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that he expected the PM Modi to honour the Special State status commitment made to Andhra Pradesh. The Home Minister and the Finance Minister also spoke on the issue and said that the name 'Special State' was not as important as the fact that the government was committed to ensuring development in Andhra Pradesh.

Today, the Lok Sabha plans to take up the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill and Rajya Sabha will take up the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, Negotiable Instruments (Amend) Bill, National Council for Teacher Education (Amend) Bill which have been passed by the Lok Sabha already.

Here are the LIVE Updates from day six of the monsoon session: