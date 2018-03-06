LIVE Updates: P Chidambaram Meets Son Karti In Court As CBI Seeks Custody Extension

New Delhi: In a major setback to Karti Chidambaram, the Supreme Court today refused to grant Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case related to INX Media. The case will be taken up by the top court again on Thursday.
On Monday, Karti Chidambaram challenged a summons by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case. The CBI, which has been questioning Karti Chidambaram for the last five days, asked a Delhi court for an extension of his custody by nine days. P Chidambaram and his wife Nalini have reached the Patiala House Courts complex as their son was brought in for the hearing.
Here are the LIVE updates on Karti Chidambaram:
Congress leader and Karti Chidambaram's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi says that " This is a malafide attempt to keep Karti Chidambaram in custody. Tomorrow the CBI may cite more reasons demanding extended custody."
CBI: New Evidence Against Karti Chidambaram
The CBI further said that they are getting more evidence which cannot be divulged at this stage. They said they said more time for further investigations.
The CBI sought custody of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram for nine more days saying that they have other issues in the probe. The Indrani Mukherjee statement is one eveidence.
Karti Chidambaram is seated on the left side of the room along with the CBI officials for the hearing. His parents are present at the other side.
Few congress Ex MLA's from Tamil Nadu are also present in the court for hearing along with P. Chidambaram
Karti Chidambaram arrived in Patiala House Court for hearing in the INX Media money laundering case. The CBI is seeking extension of his custody.
Senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal, who is representing Karti Chidambaram in the case, told the bench today that Karti Chidambaram should not be arrested since there is no FIR by the Enforcement Directorate.
Karti Chidambaram Meets Parents P Chidambaram And Nalini Chidambaram At Delhi's Patiala House Court, CBI Wants His Remand Extended
