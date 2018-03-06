LIVE Updates: P Chidambaram Meets Son Karti In Court As CBI Seeks Custody Extension

The Chidambarams have denied all the charges made against them. (PTI)

Here are the LIVE updates on Karti Chidambaram:

In a major setback to Karti Chidambaram, the Supreme Court today refused to grant Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case related to INX Media. The case will be taken up by the top court again on Thursday.On Monday, Karti Chidambaram challenged a summons by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case. The CBI, which has been questioning Karti Chidambaram for the last five days, asked a Delhi court for an extension of his custody by nine days. P Chidambaram and his wife Nalini have reached the Patiala House Courts complex as their son was brought in for the hearing.