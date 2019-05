On The Countdown, Prannoy Roy Analyses PM Modi Vs Mamata Banerjee Dynamics: Highlights

Has PM Modi met his match in Mamata Banerjee? Prannoy Roy's analysis as the battle for Bengal heats up.

Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his match in Mamata Banerjee or will West Bengal change its political loyalties? As the battle for Bengal heats up, Prannoy Roy and his team on The Countdown get you special insights from the Bengal electorate, along with exclusive interviews with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP's Dilip Ghosh, CPI(M)'s Surjya Kanta Mishra and Somen Mitra from the Congress. West Bengal is voting in all seven phases for the national elections that end on May 19. The BJP is making a determined bid to expand its influence in West Bengal where the support base of the Congress and the Left has shrunk over the years. Over the last 18 months, the BJP has edged out the CPM to become the state's principal opposition party. West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, third highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80 and Maharashtra's 48. The BJP had won only two seats in the state in 2014.

Here are the highlights of today's episode of "The Countdown":