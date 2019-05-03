On The Countdown, Prannoy Roy Analyses PM Modi Vs Mamata Banerjee Dynamics: Highlights

I want to see that Narendra Modi should go out: Mamata Banerjee to NDTV

Talking to NDTV's Prannoy Roy on the sidelines of her election rally, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she wants to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi go out of power. "Bengal wants to play a very important role so that Narendra Modi is oust, oust and oust. He should be out, out and out. And he should be bowled out," she told NDTV. She asserted that post this general elections, regional parties would walk together and form the government. On a question whether she would become Prime Minister if all opposition parties come together, Ms Banerjee said, "I want to be a little worker that will be helpful to all the parties. I want to see there must be a united government."