On The Countdown, Prannoy Roy Analyses PM Modi Vs Mamata Banerjee Dynamics: Highlights

Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his match in Mamata Banerjee or will West Bengal change its political loyalties? As the battle for Bengal heats up, Prannoy Roy and his team on The Countdown get you special insights from the Bengal electorate, along with exclusive interviews with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP's Dilip Ghosh, CPI(M)'s Surjya Kanta Mishra and Somen Mitra from the Congress. West Bengal is voting in all seven phases for the national elections that end on May 19. The BJP is making a determined bid to expand its influence in West Bengal where the support base of the Congress and the Left has shrunk over the years. Over the last 18 months, the BJP has edged out the CPM to become the state's principal opposition party. West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, third highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80 and Maharashtra's 48. The BJP had won only two seats in the state in 2014.
Here are the highlights of today's episode of "The Countdown":
"Right now, we are fighting for the Prime Minister": BJP's Dilip Ghosh on #TheCountdown#WestBengalpic.twitter.com/83FHTC5gdv- NDTV (@ndtv) 3 May 2019
"Muslims are one. But they have been fragmented - who is creating the partition? We have never done it. None of our states have such arrangements": Dilip Ghosh#TheCountdownpic.twitter.com/tSD8rlQiVE- NDTV (@ndtv) 3 May 2019
"Mamata Banerjee's meetings haven't been successful," says BJP's Dilip Ghosh on #TheCountdownpic.twitter.com/wYbBteNuRs- NDTV (@ndtv) 3 May 2019
"I haven't seen such an atmosphere in Bengal": BJP's Dilip Ghosh on #TheCountdownpic.twitter.com/X9yGZHXDoN- NDTV (@ndtv) 3 May 2019
Talking to NDTV's Prannoy Roy on the sidelines of her election rally, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she wants to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi go out of power. "Bengal wants to play a very important role so that Narendra Modi is oust, oust and oust. He should be out, out and out. And he should be bowled out," she told NDTV. She asserted that post this general elections, regional parties would walk together and form the government. On a question whether she would become Prime Minister if all opposition parties come together, Ms Banerjee said, "I want to be a little worker that will be helpful to all the parties. I want to see there must be a united government."
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on #TheCountdownpic.twitter.com/l3cqtHBQJD- NDTV (@ndtv) 3 May 2019
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on role of regional parties in #LokSabhaElections2019#TheCountdown#WestBengalpic.twitter.com/HYt4YQVw8z- NDTV (@ndtv) 3 May 2019
"I am fighting with Narendra Modi, BJP and the RSS": West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on #TheCountdownpic.twitter.com/gKSZS3VfOM- NDTV (@ndtv) 3 May 2019
"BJP is not fighting politically," says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee- NDTV (@ndtv) 3 May 2019
Watch on https://t.co/Fbzw6mR9Q5 and NDTV 24x7#TheCountdownpic.twitter.com/eIdiwyPkKK
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on #TheCountdown- NDTV (@ndtv) 3 May 2019
Watch on https://t.co/Fbzw6mR9Q5 and NDTV 24x7 pic.twitter.com/aP415K3CD1
Trinamool Congress and the Muslim vote in West Bengal#TheCountdownpic.twitter.com/4rFTk1m7Ss- NDTV (@ndtv) 3 May 2019
Jobs, women safety and an infrastructure to sustain the youth of this country-- these are some of the key factors that young people in Kolkata think about when it comes to politics. "There has to be a government for us. There has to be proper infrastructure to help us," a college student at Kolkata's iconic Coffee House tells Prannoy Roy.
BJP's strongest area voted in Phases 1 and 2; TMC strongholds still to vote#TheCountdown#WestBengalpic.twitter.com/GmOhm58LjM- NDTV (@ndtv) 3 May 2019