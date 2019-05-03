#ElectionsWithNDTV

On The Countdown, Prannoy Roy Analyses PM Modi Vs Mamata Banerjee Dynamics: Highlights

As the battle for Bengal heats up, Prannoy Roy and his team on The Countdown get you special insights from the Bengal electorate, along with exclusive interviews.

Updated: May 03, 2019 23:00 IST
Has PM Modi met his match in Mamata Banerjee? Prannoy Roy's analysis as the battle for Bengal heats up.

Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his match in Mamata Banerjee or will West Bengal change its political loyalties? As the battle for Bengal heats up, Prannoy Roy and his team on The Countdown get you special insights from the Bengal electorate, along with exclusive interviews with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP's Dilip Ghosh, CPI(M)'s Surjya Kanta Mishra and Somen Mitra from the Congress. West Bengal is voting in all seven phases for the national elections that end on May 19. The BJP is making a determined bid to expand its influence in West Bengal where the support base of the Congress and the Left has shrunk over the years. Over the last 18 months, the BJP has edged out the CPM to become the state's principal opposition party. West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, third highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80 and Maharashtra's 48. The BJP had won only two seats in the state in 2014.

West Bengal saw highest turnout of women in 2019:
Women voters outnumber men in West Bengal:
Dilip Ghosh's views on BJP making inroads in West Bengal:
It wasn't like this for the BJP (in West Bengal) but today people are favorable towards us and the other parties are lagging behind. Sure, people are voting in the name of Narendra Modi but it is our party. They are voting for the lotus.
Prannoy Roy speaks to BJP's Dilip Ghosh:
The urban-rural divide in parties' support base:
I want to see that Narendra Modi should go out: Mamata Banerjee to NDTV
Talking to NDTV's Prannoy Roy on the sidelines of her election rally, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she wants to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi go out of power. "Bengal wants to play a very important role so that Narendra Modi is oust, oust and oust. He should be out, out and out. And he should be bowled out," she told NDTV. She asserted that post this general elections, regional parties would walk together and form the government. On a question whether she would become Prime Minister if all opposition parties come together, Ms Banerjee said, "I want to be a little worker that will be helpful to all the parties. I want to see there must be a united government."
Trinamool Congress does better in seats that do not have a high Muslim population:
A Muslim voter, who runs a business in Kolkata, tells NDTV's Prannoy Roy that he "feels safe" under the Mamata Banerjee government. "They (the TMC government) work towards developing Urdu. She (Mamata Banerjee) stays with everybody," he says.
Here's what the youth of Kolkata tells Prannoy Roy about their hopes from this election season:
Jobs, women safety and an infrastructure to sustain the youth of this country-- these are some of the key factors that young people in Kolkata think about when it comes to politics. "There has to be a government for us. There has to be proper infrastructure to help us," a college student at Kolkata's iconic Coffee House tells Prannoy Roy.
The Muslim vote is crucial in West Bengal. Here's why:
The age factor and urban-rural divide in parties' support base:
The decline of the Left equaled the rise of BJP:
The decline of the Congress in West Bengal meant the rise of Trinamool:
