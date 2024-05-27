Live Updates: NDTV Battleground - Public Mood After 6 Phases Of Election

Sanjay Kumar - BJP wanted to fight elections on national issues like abrogation of Article 370, but the Opposition continued to raise the issue of inflation and unemployment and change in the constitution.





Neerja - Except Nehru, no other PM remained popular after 10 years. We have to understand the changing India. Opposition is fighting this time and not giving up compared to last time. BJP has a leader and a strong party that can convert sentiment to vote.





Sandeep - Opposition chose the correct strategy to not fight it with a face but the problem was there was no common strategy.





Sanjay - The election started from somewhere but headed into a different direction.





Amitabh - People vote for a good future. In the last 5 years, through covid, cash income schemes, people from SC/ST communities got access to mobile phone and these 2 communities are deciding the elections and this helped BJP to use social media for communications.