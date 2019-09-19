Live Updates: Mumbai Gears Up For Heavy Rainfall, All Schools Closed

NEW DELHI:
Weather office has predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in Maharashtra (File image)
All schools and junior colleges in Mumbai will remain closed today after the weather office forecast "extremely heavy rainfall" over the next 48 hours, the government said. The weather office has issued a red alert--indicating "extremely heavy rainfall"--for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad, news agency PTI reported quoting weather officials. Education minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took to Twitter and announced the Maharashtra government's decision to declare a holiday for schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region in view of the red alert. "In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions," Ashish Shelar tweeted.
Here are the live updates of Mumbai rain:
BMC asks people to be careful
- BMC requests Mumbaikars to avoid venturing around the sea and into water logged areas.
- Mumbai's suburbs received heavy rain on Wednesday night. Versova recorded 50 mm rain within three hours, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai said.
- Apart from Mumbai, Palghar and Thane are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain.
- Mumbai has received heavy rain this monsoon, leading to delayed flights, traffic jams and flooding of homes.
- The city's streets regularly flood during the monsoon, which runs from June until September or October, and which provides India with most of its annual rainfall.
- Almost every monsoon, Mumbai struggles to cope with the chaos caused by the rain. The suburban trains - the city's lifeline - are affected and low-lying areas get flooded.