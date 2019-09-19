Live Updates: Mumbai Gears Up For Heavy Rainfall, All Schools Closed

All schools and junior colleges in Mumbai will remain closed today after the weather office forecast "extremely heavy rainfall" over the next 48 hours, the government said. The weather office has issued a red alert--indicating "extremely heavy rainfall"--for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad, news agency PTI reported quoting weather officials. Education minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took to Twitter and announced the Maharashtra government's decision to declare a holiday for schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region in view of the red alert. "In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions," Ashish Shelar tweeted.

