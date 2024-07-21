Live Updates - Biden Must Resign, Can't Wait Till Election In November: House Speaker

Who Will Replace Joe Biden In 2024 White House Race?

Kamala Harris

She seems like the obvious choice, and Biden has given her his endorsement. US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been a heartbeat away from the Oval Office since Biden's January 2021 swearing in, is well positioned to be the Democratic Party's standard-bearer. The 59-year-old Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, is a trailblazer.





Gavin Newsom

There is no rule that a running mate automatically replaces the presidential candidate in the case of a withdrawal. This is why California Governor Gavin Newsom's name keeps popping up. The 56-year-old Democrat, a former mayor of San Francisco, has been at the helm of the Golden State -- the most populous in the United States -- for five years, and has made it a haven for abortion access.





Gretchen Whitmer

Another possible Democratic candidate is Gretchen Whitmer, the 52-year-old governor of Michigan. Her state has both a strong working-class population and major Black and Arab American communities -- all key groups of voters that Biden struggled to court. Whitmer, a fierce critic of Trump, is perhaps best known for being the intended target of a kidnapping plot devised by a far-right militia group.