Live Updates: #IndiaForKerala, Special 6-Hour Telethon To Help Rehabilitate, Rebuild Villages

Kerala floods: More than 200 people have died since August 8 in Kerala (AFP)

After being hit by the worst floods in over a century, Kerala is struggling to rebuild itself. 265 people have died since August 8 and the government has estimated that Rs. 21,000 crore will be needed to rebuild the state. Rescue operations now over, the focus has shifted to providing relief and rehabilitation to the over one million people displaced by the floods.

With a very specific goal of enabling the rebuilding of villages in the worst-affected districts and providing immediate assistance in terms of rehabilitation and food kits to people, NDTV has organised a special telethon. All donations will go directly to NDTV partner NGO Plan India.

