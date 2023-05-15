Live Updates: In Congress' Karnataka Chief Minister Dilemma, Focus Shifts To Delhi

The Congress are yet to announce their pick for Karnataka Chief Minister after an emphatic victory in the recently-held assembly polls. The party's national leadership and a team of observers will meet in Delhi today to deliberate on the issue. State party chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah have both expressed their ambition for the top post.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored a massive victory with 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.

Here are the LIVE updates on Karnataka Government Formation: