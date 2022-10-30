Live Updates From #FreedomForAll Telethon: An Initiative To Help Reduce Animal Exploitation And Suffering In India

We cage animals, we test on animals, we hunt animals, we kill animals. The scale and intensity of animal suffering is far greater than any other form of suffering and yet it is a suffering that goes unnoticed by most of us.

Despite this animal harm and exploitation on a massive scale, financial support for animal welfare causes is less than 1 per cent of the amount that comes in for human causes.

Animal welfare should concern us all. Human health issues, environmental degradation, global warming and challenges of animal well-being are all interconnected. There is an imminent need to be aware of and to adopt a one health approach. For one to be healthy, the planet and all living beings on it need to be healthy.

It's now time to fight for the dignity of animal life. It's now time to treat all sentient beings with compassion. Join hands with the India Animal Fund Freedom For All campaign to help animals.

Here are the Live Updates from #FreedomForAll Telethon:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Oct 30, 2022 17:34 (IST) Less than 2 hours to go for #FreedomForAll telethon

You can help reduce animal exploitation and suffering in India by becoming a part of #FreedomForAll campaign and donating to support an animal you love. To donate,



You can help reduce animal exploitation and suffering in India by becoming a part of #FreedomForAll campaign and donating to support an animal you love. To donate, click here

Oct 28, 2022 12:15 (IST) Celebrities call to love and respect animals and envision a world free of animal harm and exploitation



Oct 28, 2022 12:14 (IST) Help animals as they only have us for support



Donate now to help reduce animal exploitation and suffering in India: https://special.ndtv.com/freedom-for-all-108/donate-now

Oct 28, 2022 12:12 (IST) Human health issues, environmental degradation, global warming and challenges of animal well-being are all interconnected. There is an imminent need to be aware of and to adopt a 'one health' approach. For one to be healthy, the planet and all living beings on it need to be healthy.







Oct 28, 2022 12:11 (IST)

Financial support for animal welfare causes is less than 1 per cent of the amount that comes in for human causes. Animal welfare should concern us all. You can support by donating here

Oct 28, 2022 12:11 (IST)

Millions of animals suffer inhuman treatment as a result of illegal trade and poaching, reckless breeding, farm agriculture and lab experiments. The laws that protect animals are archaic, there is poor compliance, and existing facilities and infrastructure at animal shelters are below par, and too few in number.