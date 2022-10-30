Live Updates From #FreedomForAll Telethon: An Initiative To Help Reduce Animal Exploitation And Suffering In India

We cage animals, we test on animals, we hunt animals, we kill animals. The scale and intensity of animal suffering is far greater than any other form of suffering and yet it is a suffering that goes unnoticed by most of us.
Despite this animal harm and exploitation on a massive scale, financial support for animal welfare causes is less than 1 per cent of the amount that comes in for human causes.
Animal welfare should concern us all. Human health issues, environmental degradation, global warming and challenges of animal well-being are all interconnected. There is an imminent need to be aware of and to adopt a one health approach. For one to be healthy, the planet and all living beings on it need to be healthy.
It's now time to fight for the dignity of animal life. It's now time to treat all sentient beings with compassion. Join hands with the India Animal Fund Freedom For All campaign to help animals.
