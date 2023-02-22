Live: In Shiv Sena Row, Supreme Court Admits Uddhav Thackeray's Request

Eknath Shinde was named as the Shiv Sena chief at a key meeting of the party yesterday.

The Supreme Court today admitted Uddhav Thackeray's plea over the Shiv Sena name and symbol, which was alloted to the rival Eknath Shinde faction last week by the Election Commission of India.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction had urged the Supreme Court to decide the disqualification proceedings against Mr Shinde and the MLAs belonging to the rival camp.

Here are the updates on the case:

Feb 22, 2023 16:31 (IST) Flaming Torch Symbol To Remain With Team Uddhav: Supreme Court



The 'mashaal' or the flaming torch election symbol will remain with Uddhav Thackeray for now, the Supreme Court said today.





Feb 22, 2023 16:24 (IST) Notice To Shinde Camp: No Whips



The Supreme Court refused to put a stay on the Election Commssion order recognising the Elmath Shinde faction a real Shiv Sena.



A notice has been issued to the Shinde camp for not ordering whips.

Feb 22, 2023 16:09 (IST) Supreme Court Bench Headed By Chief Justice Admits Uddhav Thackeray's Request



The Supreme Court has admitted Uddhav Thackeray's plea and the hearing is underway. Mr Sibal appearing for Team Thackeray is seeking an interim relief over taking control of offices, he said the parliament offices have been taken over.



We want protection and we don't want our properties and bank accounts to be taken over, Mr Sibal said.



Feb 22, 2023 15:59 (IST) Mr Sibal appearing for Uddhav Thackeray responded and said this is "untenable"

Feb 22, 2023 15:58 (IST) Why should the Thackeray faction come to the Supreme Court directly, the matter was heard and the Election Commission was allowed to go ahead and take a decision, the Eknath Shinde told the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India.

Feb 22, 2023 15:51 (IST) Mr Shinde's lawyer Mahesh Jethamalani earlier said they will explain why the Supreme Court should not intervene in this matter as the high court has already rejected it.

Feb 22, 2023 15:49 (IST) Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal will be appearing for team Thackeray, and had sought an urgent hearing before the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.



Feb 22, 2023 15:48 (IST) The Uddhav Thackeray faction has questioned then Governor BS Koshyari's decision to swear-in Mr Shinde as the Chief Minister in 2022 when disqualification proceedings against him and other MLAs were pending before the deputy speaker.