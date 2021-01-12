Live Updates Farmers Protest: Supreme Court To Pass Orders On Farm Laws And Protests Today

Latest News Today: The farmers have made this clear that "now is not the time for a committee".

Amid a deadlock in the government's negotiations with the protesting farmer unions, the Supreme Court will today deliver its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the three farm laws enacted last September.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, which indicated during the hearing that it may pass orders in parts on the issues concerning farm laws and farmers'' protest, later uploaded the information on the website. "List these matters tomorrow i.e. 12.01.2021, for orders," said the bench which also comprised justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.''

The top court on Monday demanded the repeal of the three new farm laws, saying it was "extremely disappointed" with the negotiation process, and also expressed its inclination to stay the implementation of the acts. It asked the central government whether it would pause the three controversial laws at the core of massive farmer protests near Delhi, and suggested a committee for negotiations.

Meanwhile, the farmers - thousands of whom have been camped out around Delhi since late November - made this clear, as they did back then and in December, when they said "now is not the time for a committee".

"While all organisations welcome the suggestions of the honourable Supreme Court to stay the implementation of the farm laws, they are collectively and individually not willing to participate in any proceedings before a committee," the note released by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha - an umbrella body of around 40 farmer unions - late Monday night said.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the proceedings:

Jan 12, 2021 10:17 (IST) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Dushyant Chautala to meet Amit Shah today



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi Tuesday to discuss the political scenario in the state. Mr Chautala will speak to Jannayak Janata Party MLAs at his farmhouse in Delhi, before the meeting.