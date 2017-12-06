Live Updates: Earthquake Measuring 5.5 Hits Uttarakhand' Rudraprayag, Tremors Felt In Delhi

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district today evening, the India Meteorological Department said. Tremors were felt in several parts of North India, including the national capital. According to the IMD's National Seismological Centre, the quake occurred at 8:49 pm. Uttarakhand, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone.
Here are the live updates on the earthquake in Uttarakhand:
The dept of the earthquake is not 6 kms, but 30 kms in the Rudraprayag district. The deeper the earthquake strikes, the lesser the chances of damage.
This is the second earthquake in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in the state. The hill state, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone.
Strong earthquake tremors were felt in New Delhi and neighbouring Gurgaon this evening."
There were no immediate reports of any injury or destruction in parts of Delhi-NCR.
The earthquake struck at 8:49 pm, at a depth of 30 kilometres, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.
Tremors were also felt in Roorkee and Dehradun in Uttarakhand and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In Dehradun, many people stepped out of their buildings after the tremors, reported news agency ANI.
The epicenter of the moderate intensity earthquake was reported 121 km east of Dehradun, in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.
Tremors were felt in several parts of North India, including the national capital.
