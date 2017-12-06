Tremors In Delhi As 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors were felt throughout the NCR region after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Earthquake today: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi this evening New Delhi: Highlights Epicentre in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, depth 30 km Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad There have been no reports of any damage so far



The earthquake struck at 8:49 pm, at a depth of 30 kilometres, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.



"The epicentre is in Uttarakhand, the tremors felt in Delhi and NCR are the impulses," an official at Centre for Seismology, India Meteorological Department (IMD), told news agency IANS.



This is the second earthquake in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in the state. The hill state, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone.



Tremors today were also felt in Roorkee and Dehradun in Uttarakhand and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In Dehradun, many people stepped out of their buildings after the tremors, reported news agency ANI.



There have been no reports of any damage so far.



Many people from Delhi, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad took to Twitter just after they felt the earthquake tremors.



"I felt this #earthquake in #Delhi. It was continuously shaking for sometime," tweeted a Twitter user Barny.

#earthquake in Delhi. Prayers for everyone. - Optimist (@DesiOptimystic) December 6, 2017 Just felt Earthquake tremors in Delhi. Hope everything is safe ! - Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) December 6, 2017



Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region this evening for a few seconds after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand. The epicenter of the moderate intensity earthquake was reported 121 km east of Dehradun, in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.The earthquake struck at 8:49 pm, at a depth of 30 kilometres, according to the Indian Meteorological Department."The epicentre is in Uttarakhand, the tremors felt in Delhi and NCR are the impulses," an official at Centre for Seismology, India Meteorological Department (IMD), told news agency IANS.This is the second earthquake in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in the state. The hill state, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone.Tremors today were also felt in Roorkee and Dehradun in Uttarakhand and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In Dehradun, many people stepped out of their buildings after the tremors, reported news agency ANI.There have been no reports of any damage so far.Many people from Delhi, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad took to Twitter just after they felt the earthquake tremors."I felt this #earthquake in #Delhi. It was continuously shaking for sometime," tweeted a Twitter user Barny.