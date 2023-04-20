Live Updates: Day 3 Of Same-Sex Marriage Hearing In Supreme Court

The five-judge constitution bench is headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages. On Wednesday, the top court emphasised on the need to finish the matter in a time-bound manner, saying there are other cases waiting to be heard.

The Centre has urged the Supreme Court that all states and Union Territories be made parties to the proceedings on the pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.

The Supreme Court had last year sought the Centre's response to separate pleas moved by two gay couples seeking enforcement of their right to marry and a direction to the authorities concerned to register their marriages under the Special Marriage Act.

Here are the LIVE updates on the same-sex marriage case:

Apr 20, 2023 12:18 (IST) Chief Justice Chandrachud: And in the last 69 years, our law has really evolved. When you decriminalize homosexuality, you also realise that these are not one-off relationships, these are also stable relationships.

Our principle premise is that when the legislation was enacted in 1954, the object of the legislation was to provide a form of matrimony for people who are not falling back on their personal laws.

And by decriminalizing homosexuality, we have not just recognised treating relationships between consenting adults of the same gender but we've also recognised that people who are of same sex would even be in stable relationships.



Apr 20, 2023 12:18 (IST) Justice Bhat: So this was an all-enfolding kind of legislation.

Apr 20, 2023 12:07 (IST) The ultimate guidestar is- intention of statute, no; text of statute, no; parliamentary overall purposive understanding, no; but the ability to achieve a convention compliant result, says AM Singhvi.

Apr 20, 2023 12:06 (IST) So intention, statutory text, and now we have a third test- "important fundamental rights" involved, he adds

Apr 20, 2023 12:05 (IST) The second thing which is not determinative is statutory text. It's quite interesting that an English court is saying this - AM Singhvi

Apr 20, 2023 12:04 (IST) "Parliamentary intention is not the touchstone"- this is another red herring which your lordships may have to deal with in the present case," AM Singhvi adds.

Apr 20, 2023 12:03 (IST) AM Singhvi: The legal heart of this case is interpretation. It is apt for courts to read in words to make the statute convention compliant. A court can modify the meaning and hence both primary and secondary legislation.

Apr 20, 2023 12:02 (IST) Chief Justice DY Chandrachud: We will start hearing Mr Singhvi. Dr Singhvi, wrap up by 12.30.

AM Singhvi: Please count my 45 mins when I start.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud: Alright, your time begins now.

Apr 20, 2023 11:58 (IST) Chief Justice Chandrachud to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta: Have we ever been unreasonable in this court

SG: No milord.. grateful

Apr 20, 2023 11:57 (IST) AM Singhvi is appearing for one of the petitioners.

