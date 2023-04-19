Live: Supreme Court Hears Requests Seeking Legalisation Of Same-Sex Marriage

Same-Sex Marriage Case: A five-judge Constitution bench is hearing the petitions. (File)

The Supreme Court will today hear requests seeking to legalise same-sex marriages, a petition that the Centre is vehemently opposing.

Yesterday, the government stated in court that only the Parliament can decide on the creation of a new social relationship.

The hearing and the consequential outcome will have significant ramifications for the country where common people and political parties hold divergent views on the subject.

The Supreme Court had last year sought the Centre's response to separate pleas moved by two gay couples seeking enforcement of their right to marry and a direction to the authorities concerned to register their marriages under the Special Marriage Act.

Here are the LIVE updates on the same-sex marriage case:

