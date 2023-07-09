Live Updates: Day 2 Of Heavy Rain In Delhi Floods Roads, Markets, Homes

Weather LIVE updates: Delhi saw heavy rain for a second day

Delhi saw heavy rain for a second day in a row. The weather office said the 24-hour rain in the national capital was the highest in 40 years. Many roads at markets and residential areas are flooded. Commuters found it tough to travel as water accumulated in low-lying areas, such as under flyovers. Twelve people have died in the past two days as heavy rain pounded several parts of north India. The weather office has predicted more showers over the next couple of days.

Here are live updates of Delhi rain:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jul 09, 2023 16:41 (IST) Amit Shah Dials Lt Governor Amid Heavy Rain In Delhi: Sources

Amit Shah spoke to lt governor VK Saxena and took updates on heavy rain in Delhi.



Jul 09, 2023 16:30 (IST) Wall of Delhi government school collapses due to rain

A wall of a Delhi government school in Srinivaspuri collapsed on Sunday due to rain.

According to sources, the school was reconstructed only four months ago.



With heavy rain battering the national capital, a portion of the border wall of the school collapsed on Sunday. Reacting to the incident, Aparajitha Gautam of the Delhi Parent Association said the city government "should not just focus on the quality of education, but also on the quality of infrastructure".



"While the Aam Aadmi Party talks about world-class education, the infrastructure aspect should also not be neglected. Along with quality education, the AAP government should focus on improving infrastructure too," she said.

Jul 09, 2023 16:28 (IST) Delhi rain: Water enters police station in Burari

Water entered a police station in Delhi's Burari after heavy rain.

Water entered a police station in Delhi's Burari after heavy rain.

Jul 09, 2023 16:10 (IST) Waterlogging led to traffic jams in several parts of the national capital. The city recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, highest in single day in July since 1982.