Live Updates: Banega Swasth India World Health Day Special

Lakshya Sampoorn Swasthya ka – because our health eventually depends on the health of those around us. This World Health Day, let's remind ourselves that health is a basic right of every human being and everyone should have access to affordable and acceptable healthcare.
To highlight this objective NDTV - Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia campaign is doing a special coverage through the day on April 7 on what health for all really means, health and hygiene in India, and also listen to voices of people from all over India on what they would do if they became health minister for a day.
Here are the live updates from #BanegaSwasthIndia World Health Day Special on April 7:
#BanegaSwasthIndia | Watch an exclusive interview with @mansukhmandviya, @MoHFW_INDIA on our #WorldHealthDay special- Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) April 6, 2023
Follow our coverage through the day on April 7 on @ndtv Network & https://t.co/3oUB8q1RVX@DettolIndia@ThisIsReckittpic.twitter.com/PU0ejlblc6
#BanegaSwasthIndia | Join @deespeak, Actor & Eco-investor on our #WorldHealthDay special as she talks about the link between #Health and #ClimateChange- Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) April 6, 2023
Follow our coverage through the day on April 7 on @ndtv and https://t.co/3oUB8q1RVX@DettolIndia@ThisIsReckittpic.twitter.com/gKFkALWS2o
#BanegaSwasthIndia | Join @SuchitraElla, Co-Founder & MD, @BharatBiotech on our #WorldHealthDay special- Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) April 6, 2023
Follow our coverage through the day on April 7 on @ndtv network and https://t.co/3oUB8q2pLvpic.twitter.com/TQ1qwj6NTd
#BanegaSwasthIndia | Watch an exclusive interview with @smritiirani, Minister for Women and Child Development on our #WorldHealthDay special- Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) April 5, 2023
Follow our coverage through the day on April 7 on @ndtv and https://t.co/3oUB8q2pLv@MinistryWCDpic.twitter.com/7MOWiHRDii
#BanegaSwasthIndia | Join our #WorldHealthDay coverage on April 7 with Dr @mansukhmandviya, Union Health Minister; @smritiirani, @MinistryWCD; Dilen Gandhi & @RaviBha24785910 from @ThisIsReckitt; Dr Randeep Guleria, @medanta and Actor @deespeak- Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) April 5, 2023
More on https://t.co/3oUB8q1RVXpic.twitter.com/ifL7PXfRtr