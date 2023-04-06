Live Updates: Banega Swasth India World Health Day Special

Lakshya Sampoorn Swasthya ka – because our health eventually depends on the health of those around us. This World Health Day, let's remind ourselves that health is a basic right of every human being and everyone should have access to affordable and acceptable healthcare.

To highlight this objective NDTV - Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia campaign is doing a special coverage through the day on April 7 on what health for all really means, health and hygiene in India, and also listen to voices of people from all over India on what they would do if they became health minister for a day.

Here are the live updates from #BanegaSwasthIndia World Health Day Special on April 7:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Apr 06, 2023 19:01 (IST) Union health minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will join the #WorldHealthDay coverage on April 7, to discuss how the government is making healthcare accessible and affordable for all.



#BanegaSwasthIndia | Watch an exclusive interview with @mansukhmandviya, @MoHFW_INDIA on our #WorldHealthDay special



Follow our coverage through the day on April 7 on @ndtv Network & https://t.co/3oUB8q1RVX@DettolIndia@ThisIsReckittpic.twitter.com/PU0ejlblc6 - Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) April 6, 2023

Apr 06, 2023 18:57 (IST) Watch actor and eco-investor Dia Mirza, on #WorldHealthDay coverage on April 7, where still will discuss how climate change has become the single biggest health crisis in the world.



#BanegaSwasthIndia | Join @deespeak, Actor & Eco-investor on our #WorldHealthDay special as she talks about the link between #Health and #ClimateChange



Follow our coverage through the day on April 7 on @ndtv and https://t.co/3oUB8q1RVX@DettolIndia@ThisIsReckittpic.twitter.com/gKFkALWS2o - Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) April 6, 2023

Apr 06, 2023 17:54 (IST) On #WorldHealthDay, Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder and MD of Bharat Biotech, will discuss how India has been at the forefront of vaccine research and manufacturing in the world and the lessons the country learnt from the coronavirus pandemic.



#BanegaSwasthIndia | Join @SuchitraElla, Co-Founder & MD, @BharatBiotech on our #WorldHealthDay special



Follow our coverage through the day on April 7 on @ndtv network and https://t.co/3oUB8q2pLvpic.twitter.com/TQ1qwj6NTd - Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) April 6, 2023

Apr 06, 2023 17:51 (IST) Join Dr. Randeep Guleria from Medanta on #WorldHealthDay on April 7 on NDTV Network and ndtv.com/swasthindia





Apr 06, 2023 17:45 (IST) Actor Bhumi Pednekar will join #WorldHealthDay special coverage on April 7 on NDTV and ndtv.com/swasthindia, to discuss how we all can work towards building a 'Swasth India'.





Apr 06, 2023 17:41 (IST) Watch an exclusive interview on #WorldHealthDay on April 7, with Union Minister Smriti Irani on how the government's focus on hygiene and sanitation is leading to an improvement in health and nutrition parameters



#BanegaSwasthIndia | Watch an exclusive interview with @smritiirani, Minister for Women and Child Development on our #WorldHealthDay special



Follow our coverage through the day on April 7 on @ndtv and https://t.co/3oUB8q2pLv@MinistryWCDpic.twitter.com/7MOWiHRDii - Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) April 5, 2023

Apr 06, 2023 17:29 (IST)

#BanegaSwasthIndia | Join our #WorldHealthDay coverage on April 7 with Dr @mansukhmandviya, Union Health Minister; @smritiirani, @MinistryWCD; Dilen Gandhi & @RaviBha24785910 from @ThisIsReckitt; Dr Randeep Guleria, @medanta and Actor @deespeak



More on https://t.co/3oUB8q1RVXpic.twitter.com/ifL7PXfRtr - Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) April 5, 2023 Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs & Partnerships SOA, Reckitt and Actor Dia Mirza among others will be discussing how India can ensure affordable healthcare for all.

Apr 06, 2023 15:05 (IST) World Health Day 2023: All You Need To Know

Health is not just about eating healthy, according to World Health Organization (WHO). It is also about how the world can come together to help everyone live a long and healthy life. This could be through making new discoveries, new medicines and vaccines. With this very thought and to raise awareness about health issues and ensure health and healthcare facilities are accessible to everyone, everywhere, WHO marks April 7 every year as World Health Day.

Here is why the World Health Day holds so much importance for the World and India