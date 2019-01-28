Live Updates: Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde's Remarks Spark Row

NEW DELHI:
Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde's comments have often led to controversies. (FILE)
Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde's comments have often led to controversies; the latest being at a public event in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Sunday where Mr Hegde said, "We have to rethink about priorities of our society. We shouldn't think of caste. If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist." Standing in front of a large crowd on a podium, he continued: "Taj Mahal was not built by Muslims... Tejo Mahalaya became Taj Mahal. If we keep sleeping, most of our houses also will be named manzil. In future, Lord Ram will be called jahanpana and Sita will become bibi." Mr Hegde's latest comments add to a long list of controversies that the union minister had raked up. On January 2, he had termed the Kerala government's handling of the Sabarimala row as the "daylight rape" of Hindus. Politicians and leaders have slammed Mr Hegde for his comments.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES of political reactions after Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde's statements:
In Bengaluru, Congress' Ajay Singh told news agency ANI: "Why is he (Anantkumar Hegde) talking about a Hindu girl? We are secular country and we have to look after every girl." He also accused Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde of polarising the society for votes. "People will teach a good lesson to the Modi government in coming Lok Sabha elections," Mr Singh said.
"It's very sad that he (Anantkumar Hegde) talks like this. It's a very sad reflection on the type of people who hold top positions in this government. He always uses provocative language. That's probably what his party asks him to do," Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao was quoted by news agency ANI. "It's demeaning not only of himself but also his office. I hope BJP leaders tell him and advise him to not speak like this," Mr Rao added.
After Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the comments by Anantkumar Hegde, the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship dragged his Muslim wife into a Twitter spat. "Wht are ur achievements after becoming a Union Minister or as MP? Wht are ur contributions for Karnataka's development? All I can say for sure, it's deplorable tht such people have become ministers & have managed to get elected as MP's," Mr Rao had tweeted. Mr Hegde's response was a vicious attack referring to Mr Rao's wife Tabu Rao: "I shall definitely answer this guy @dineshgrao's queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements? I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady."