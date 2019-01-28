Live Updates: Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde's Remarks Spark Row

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde's comments have often led to controversies. (FILE)

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde's comments have often led to controversies; the latest being at a public event in Karnataka's Kodagu district on Sunday where Mr Hegde said, "We have to rethink about priorities of our society. We shouldn't think of caste. If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist." Standing in front of a large crowd on a podium, he continued: "Taj Mahal was not built by Muslims... Tejo Mahalaya became Taj Mahal. If we keep sleeping, most of our houses also will be named manzil. In future, Lord Ram will be called jahanpana and Sita will become bibi." Mr Hegde's latest comments add to a long list of controversies that the union minister had raked up. On January 2, he had termed the Kerala government's handling of the Sabarimala row as the "daylight rape" of Hindus. Politicians and leaders have slammed Mr Hegde for his comments.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of political reactions after Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde's statements: